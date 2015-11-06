FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Director Ridley Scott gets star on Walk of Fame
#Entertainment News
November 6, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Director Ridley Scott gets star on Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Following an extensive career behind the camera directing movies such as ”Alien“, Blade Runner” and “Thelma & Louise”, Ridley Scott received the 2,564th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Actors Russell Crowe, Kristen Wiig and Salma Hayek were among those who came out to celebrate Scott, who directed his first feature film when he was 40. His most recent movie, “The Martian”, was released this year.

“I am truly thrilled to receive this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along such talented artists of this wonderful business of ours called entertainment,” Scott said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
