FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ridley Scott, Japan TV team up on quake documentary
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 1, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

Ridley Scott, Japan TV team up on quake documentary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Filmmaker Ridley Scott and Fuji Television are teaming up to make “Japan in a Day,” a documentary about how people spend the first anniversary of last year’s devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The project is dedicated to those who lost their lives or are still suffering from the March 11 disaster, which killed nearly 20,000 people and set off the Fukushima nuclear crisis, organizers said in a release.

The "Gladiator" director's production company Scott Free, which he runs with his brother Tony, and Fuji will seek video footage contributed by anyone in Japan as well as globally, showing their lives on March 11, 2012, to be uploaded to the website: www.youtube.com/JapanInADay/

Fuji will also donate 200 cameras to people in the disaster-struck areas for the project.

The best entries, judged by the filmmakers, will be selected to complete a movie that will be released in theaters internationally, and Fuji will donate profits to victims in those areas.

Scott, who also directed “Alien” and “Thelma & Louise,” has been nominated for three Academy Awards in directing.

Reporting by Chris Gallgher, editing by Elaine Lies and Christine Kearney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.