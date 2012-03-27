FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM delays analyst meeting
March 27, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 6 years

RIM delays analyst meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign of Research in Motion (RIM) is seen at its headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Robins

TORONTO (Reuters) - Research In Motion has delayed its annual presentation to financial analysts, usually held during the BlackBerry World conference in May, until it launches its next-generation smartphones.

“We decided to make BlackBerry World more focused on customers, developers and partners,” RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy said on Tuesday. “We will hold a separate session targeted at the interests of the investment community later this year, once BlackBerry 10 is launched.”

A date and location for the meeting have not yet been decided.

RIM had initially said it would launch the new BlackBerry 10 phones, which will use the same operating system as the company’s poor-selling PlayBook tablet, early this year.

In December the company said it would delay the launch until late this year so it can make use of more powerful and energy-efficient chipsets expected to arrive in mid-2012.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway

