RIM says BB10 will soon be ready to license: report
#Technology News
August 13, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

RIM says BB10 will soon be ready to license: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Research in Motion (RIM) BlackBerry smartphone handsets are pictured in this illustration picture taken in Lavigny, July 21, 2012. Picture taken July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

(Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd will soon be ready to license its new BlackBerry 10 operating system to other manufacturers, according to a report on Monday.

The new platform is in the final stages of testing, and RIM is now considering how other companies may be able to use it in a range of products, Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins told Bloomberg News.

“QNX is already licensed across the automotive sector -- we could do that with BB10 if we chose to,” Heins said in New York. “The platform can be licensed.”

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, whose BlackBerry devices have lost ground to rivals like Apple Inc’s iPhone and a range of devices that run on Google Inc’s Android software, is set to launch its own line of devices that run on BB10 in the first quarter of 2013.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
