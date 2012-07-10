FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM strategic review focused on BlackBerry strengths
July 10, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

RIM strategic review focused on BlackBerry strengths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WATERLOO, Ontario (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd’s strategic review is focused on turning around the BlackBerry maker with a streamlined product portfolio focused on the company’s strengths, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that RIM will likely suffer lower average selling prices and declining service revenue this year as it pushes to sell legacy BlackBerry 7 devices that have struggled to compete with flashier iPhones from Apple Inc and Android devices using Google Inc’s software.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway

