RIM strategic review focused on BlackBerry strengths

Research in Motion Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins holds up a prototype of the BlackBerry 10 smartphone at the BlackBerry World event in Orlando May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

WATERLOO, Ontario (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd’s strategic review is focused on turning around the BlackBerry maker with a streamlined product portfolio focused on the company’s strengths, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that RIM will likely suffer lower average selling prices and declining service revenue this year as it pushes to sell legacy BlackBerry 7 devices that have struggled to compete with flashier iPhones from Apple Inc and Android devices using Google Inc’s software.