Canada minister won't comment on possible Lenovo bid for RIM

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Ottawa hopes Research in Motion Ltd will continue to contribute to the Canadian economy, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Thursday, but he declined further comment on a possible bid for the BlackBerry maker by China’s Lenovo Group.

“Research in Motion has made an important contribution to information and communications technology in Canada, a sector that is so important to the Canadian economy. We hope they continue to do so well into the future. We cannot speculate on how the Investment Canada Act may apply to a potential investment,” Paradis said in an emailed statement.

Lenovo Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming told Bloomberg his company was looking at all opportunities including RIM.