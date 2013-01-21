FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM mulls licensing out software: CEO in paper
January 21, 2013 / 7:19 AM / in 5 years

RIM mulls licensing out software: CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Research in Motion will look into strategic alliances with other technology companies once it has launched its new BlackBerry 10 models, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

German-born CEO Thorsten Heins told daily Die Welt in an interview published on Monday that the group’s strategic review could lead to the sale of RIM’s hardware production or the sale of licenses to its software, among other options.

“The main thing for now is to successfully introduce Blackberry 10. Then we’ll see,” Heins was quoted as saying.

RIM hopes its re-engineered line of Blackberry 10 touch-screen and keyboard devices will win back market share lost to rivals such as Apple’s iPhone and devices powered by Google’s market-leading Android operating system.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
