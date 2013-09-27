FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of cloud company RingCentral jump 28 percent in debut
September 27, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

Shares of cloud company RingCentral jump 28 percent in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG.N), a cloud-based business communications services provider, rose as much as 28 percent in their market debut on Friday.

The company priced its offering of 7.5 million shares at $13 each, the higher end of its proposed price range, raising $97.5 million.

San Mateo, California-based RingCentral, which has more than 300,000 customers, helps small businesses manage their mobile, fax and email communications.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were the lead underwriters to the offering.

Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

