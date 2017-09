A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto won final approval on Friday to expand its Warkworth coal mine in Australia, with strict conditions imposed by the New South Wales state government, against the protests of environmental and community groups.

“The commission is satisfied that the mine complex’s significant benefits outweigh its potential impacts,” the New South Wales state Planning and Assessment Commission said in a statement.