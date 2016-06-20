FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Rio suspends work at Channar iron ore mine after death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man waits to enter the Rio Tinto Limited Shanghai Representative Office in Shanghai March 18, 2010.Stringer

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on Monday.

"Operations have been suspended," a Rio Tinto spokesman said, adding that the company was working with investigators on the cause of the incident. He did not say when operations would resume.

A spokeswoman for the Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum said the fatality involved a 32-year-old man who was working on a drill rig at the time.

The Channar mine is 60 percent owned by Rio Tinto and 40 percent by China's Sinosteel.

The two companies in April extended an agreement that will see 30 million tonnes of iron ore supplied into the joint venture over the next five years.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
