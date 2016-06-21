FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto iron ore mine still offline after fatality
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
June 21, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Rio Tinto iron ore mine still offline after fatality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Operations remain suspended at the Channar iron ore mine in Australia following a fatality late on Sunday, with the slack in production being picked up by other mines, majority owner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday.

The fatality involved a 32-year-old man who was working on a drill rig at the time, a spokeswoman for the Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum has said.

Work at the mine, 60 percent owned by Rio Tinto and 40 percent by China's Sinosteel, was suspended after the incident.

The two companies in April extended an agreement that will see 30 million tonnes of iron ore supplied into the joint venture over the next five years.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
