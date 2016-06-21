Rio Tinto iron ore mine still offline after fatality

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Operations remain suspended at the Channar iron ore mine in Australia following a fatality late on Sunday, with the slack in production being picked up by other mines, majority owner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday.

The fatality involved a 32-year-old man who was working on a drill rig at the time, a spokeswoman for the Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum has said.

Work at the mine, 60 percent owned by Rio Tinto and 40 percent by China's Sinosteel, was suspended after the incident.

The two companies in April extended an agreement that will see 30 million tonnes of iron ore supplied into the joint venture over the next five years.