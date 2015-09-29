FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto to sell stake in Australian coal mine to New Hope
September 29, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Rio Tinto to sell stake in Australian coal mine to New Hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman runs past the reception desk of the Rio Tinto Limited Shanghai Representative Office in Shanghai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in its thermal coal mine to New Hope Corporation Ltd (NHC.AX) for $606 million.

Rio Tinto, advised by Deutsche Bank, has put all its coal stakes in the Australian state of New South Wales up for sale. Most industry observers had expected Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) to be the most likely buyer as it has coal mines in the same area but those prospects are fading as concerns over its debt mount.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether it was still looking to sell any of its other coal stakes in New South Wales.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
