FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto shares gain 4 percent after rejects Glencore merger
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 6, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Rio Tinto shares gain 4 percent after rejects Glencore merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) rose as much as 4 percent in early Sydney trade on Tuesday after the mining heavyweight confirmed it had rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) in August.

Rio shares hit a high of A$59.90 and last traded up 3.8 percent at A$59.75.

Responding to media reports about a potential tie-up with Glencore, Rio said it had rejected an approach in August after concluding it was not in the best interests of shareholders.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.