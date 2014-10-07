Rio Tinto shares gain 4 percent after rejects Glencore merger

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) rose as much as 4 percent in early Sydney trade on Tuesday after the mining heavyweight confirmed it had rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) in August.

Rio shares hit a high of A$59.90 and last traded up 3.8 percent at A$59.75.

Responding to media reports about a potential tie-up with Glencore, Rio said it had rejected an approach in August after concluding it was not in the best interests of shareholders.