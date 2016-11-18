FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Guinea asks Rio Tinto to spell out any 'wrongdoing' tied to Simandou project
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
China aims to slash northern air pollution
Reuters Focus
China aims to slash northern air pollution
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 18, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Guinea asks Rio Tinto to spell out any 'wrongdoing' tied to Simandou project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Rio Tinto logo is displayed on the front of a wall panel during a news conference in Sydney November 29, 2012.Tim Wimborne/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The government of Guinea has called on Rio Tinto to spell out what exactly it has discovered in an internal investigation into payments made to an adviser in Guinea who helped it secure ownership of one of the world's most valuable iron ore lodes.

The row over the Simandou project, which has led Rio Tinto to fire two top executives, involves a $10.5 million payment to a French investment banker, Francois de Combret, that was approved by two former Rio Tinto chief executives. There is no suggestion the Rio executives or the banker acted illegally.

"As the country caught in the middle of this boardroom drama at Rio Tinto, we need answers," Guinea's Minister of Mines and Geology Abdoulaye Magassouba said in an emailed statement.

"The Government of Guinea is demanding a full account from Rio Tinto of any wrongdoing identified in the company's dealings with the Republic of Guinea."

Rio Tinto declined to comment on the Guinea government's statement.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.