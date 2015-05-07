FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto stands by forecast for China steel demand growth
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 7, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Rio Tinto stands by forecast for China steel demand growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Thursday it still sees Chinese steel demand growing and peaking at close to 1 billion tonnes over the long term, in contrast to some forecasters who have said steel demand has already peaked in China.

“We continue to believe that the long run peak steel demand of China has a long way to go to approximately the billion number that you indicate,” Chairman Jan du Plessis said in response to a question at the group’s Australian annual meeting.

“It’s a serious conclusion we came to after long debate.”

A recent media report quoted economists and others saying that Rio Tinto’s and BHP Billiton’s long-held forecast that Chinese steel demand would peak at 1 billion tonnes around 2025 was outdated and they had stood by it so as not to lose face.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.