Glencore holds talks with Chinalco over Rio Tinto tie-up: Bloomberg
October 6, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Glencore holds talks with Chinalco over Rio Tinto tie-up: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L) has started talks with Rio Tinto’s (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) largest shareholder, Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco), as it seeks to pave the way for a possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that Glencore could make a move for mining rival Rio Tinto to gain exposure to iron ore, citing banking sources.

Bloomberg said in its report that Glencore had made a preliminary step toward securing the tie-up by holding discussions in recent weeks with Chinalco 3668.HK, which owns a 12.91 percent stake in Rio Tinto, according to Reuters data.

Citing two people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported that Glencore had opened the talks to gauge Chinalco’s interest in a potential deal.

Spokesmen for both Rio Tinto and Glencore said their companies do not comment on market speculation.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
