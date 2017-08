MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump in the United States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, which would benefit the mining industry.

"I have to say if the Trump administration's intention is to cut through red tape, there could be some significant benefits for all of us," Jacques said at a mining industry event in Melbourne.