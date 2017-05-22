The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney, Australia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) said on Monday it would launch a new bond buyback of up to $2.5 billion in an effort to cut debt.

The London-listed miner said it had issued a redemption notice for $1.72 billion of its 2019 and 2020 dollar-denominated notes and a cash tender offer to buy about $781 million of its five 2021, 2022 and 2025 notes.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)