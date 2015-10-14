Rio Tinto to pay millions in royalties to mining magnate Rinehart

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million ($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart.

The High Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Rinehart, one of Asia’s richest women, and heirs to her father’s business partner in their pursuit of royalties from two Rio mines in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

Rio said it had no comment on the judgment.

The royalties were part of a deal made when Rinehart’s father, Lang Hancock, and his partner Peter Wright sold the Channar and Eastern Range mines to Rio Tinto in 1970.

Rio had argued through its subsidiary Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd that it was not liable to pay the royalties to Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd and Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd because the mines were not continually in their possession over the period.

Lower courts had ruled the payout should be voided due to a lapse in Rio’s control of the Channar Mine in the 1970s.

Wright and Hancock’s lawyer Allan Myers told the court during hearings that they were claiming A$200 million in lost royalties.

Rio was also ordered by the High Court to pay the costs of the court case, which has been running for several years.

($1 = 1.3858 Australian dollars)