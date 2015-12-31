FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio celebrates the goddess Yemanja
December 31, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Rio celebrates the goddess Yemanja

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - Offering flowers and letters, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach this week to celebrate the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea, Yemanja.

Followers of the Candomble and Umbanda religions dress in white each year to celebrate Yemanja and sing and dance around her statue set up on the beach.

”I asked her to take Brazil out of this terrible crisis which we are facing,“ worshipper Marlene Vilar said. ”And she will help us and everything will work out just fine.”

