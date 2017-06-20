FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON Glencore (GLEN.L) on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal (YAL.AX) as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.

In a statement, Glencore, which had made a higher offer than Yancoal, said it would respond "in due course".

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis. Editing by Jane Merriman)