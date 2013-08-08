Rio Tinto to hang on to loss-making Pacific Aluminum

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) said it has abandoned an attempt to hive off its loss-making Pacific Aluminum business, as it reported an 18 percent drop in first-half underlying earnings, hit by weaker iron ore, copper and coal prices.

Rio put Pacific Aluminum - which houses five Aluminum smelters, a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Australia and New Zealand - on the block in 2011, but failed to find a buyer and decided not to pursue a spin-off to shareholders.

“Following a comprehensive review we have also determined that the divestment of Pacific Aluminum for value is not possible in the current environment and it will be reintegrated into the Rio Tinto Alcan group,” Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement on Thursday.

Rio has been punished for its $38 billion takeover of Alcan ever since the ill-timed deal in 2007, racking up $30 billion in writedowns and booking losses in Aluminum as demand slumped and Chinese output soared.

To help stem the bleeding, it put Pacific Aluminum in 2011 into a separate business, which analysts at Credit Suisse had valued at $2-$3 billion. Rio Tinto had considered selling, closing or spinning off the business to shareholders.

Instead it will now bring Pacific Aluminum back into the fold of Rio Tinto Alcan.

Underlying earnings fell to $4.23 billion in the six months to June from $5.15 billion a year earlier, exactly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit fell to $1.7 billion, hit by a non-cash exchange loss of $1.9 billion and a $300 million write off due to damage from a massive landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine in the United States in April.

On its closely watched campaign to slash $5 billion in costs over two years, Rio Tinto said it had cut $1.5 billion in the first half of this year at its operations and in exploration spending.

It raised its dividend 15 percent to 83.5 cents, compared with analysts’ consensus forecast of 84 cents.

Rio’s Australian-listed shares have fallen 10 percent this year, well below a 9 percent gain in the broader market on worries about slowing growth in China, a potential oversupply of iron ore and its loss-making aluminum operations.