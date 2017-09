TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) said on Friday it and Glencore Xstrata PLC (GLEN.L) will buy a 50.1 percent stake in the Clermont coal mine in Australia from Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) for $1.015 billion.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2014.