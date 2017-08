A woman runs past the reception desk of the Rio Tinto Limited Shanghai Representative Office in Shanghai March 22, 2010.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Thursday it was cooperating with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission over financial impairments in 2012 related to its coal operations in Mozambique.

"As the SEC investigation, which started in April 2013, remains ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."