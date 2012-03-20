FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto says iron ore expansion plans on track
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2012 / 2:59 AM / 6 years ago

Rio Tinto says iron ore expansion plans on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, said that its plans to expand production were well advanced for completion next year despite concerns over cooling demand in China,

“Although the rate of GDP growth in China is more immediately slowing, we remain confident on the basis of the figures we have seen, of a soft landing, with solid growth for this year,” David Joyce, managing director of expansion projects, said in a speech.

Rio Tinto plans to boost output from its mines in Australia’s western Pilbara iron belt to 283 million metric tonnes (311.9 million tons) a year by the second half of 2013, up from the current 225 million tonnes. That would represent about a fifth of current world trade in the key steel making ingredient.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.