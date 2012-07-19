FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RIT Capital buys stake in Corsair
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 19, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

RIT Capital buys stake in Corsair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L), an investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild, has bought a stake in private equity firm Corsair Capital.

The companies, which announced the stake on Thursday, did not disclose the size of RIT’s investment in Corsair or the size of its stake in the buyout firm, which specializes in financial services investments.

RIT said it plans to issue $7.5 million of new shares as part of its payment for the investment in Corsair. It will end up owning a minority stake in Corsair’s general partner, the companies said in a statement.

Rothschild said in the statement that the two firms plan to work together on future investment opportunities.

Jacob Rothschild is a member of the Rothschild banking family, which began when Mayer Amschel Rothschild started a business in Frankfurt in the late 18th century. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.