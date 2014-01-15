Riverbed estimates fourth-quarter results above estimates

(Reuters) - Network-gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc RVBD.O estimated fourth-quarter results above analysts’ estimates.

The company, which has received a $3.08 billion takeover offer from Elliott Management Corp, said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30-31 cents per share on revenue of $284 million to $285 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $273.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.