Riverbed estimates fourth-quarter results above estimates
January 15, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Riverbed estimates fourth-quarter results above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network-gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc RVBD.O estimated fourth-quarter results above analysts’ estimates.

The company, which has received a $3.08 billion takeover offer from Elliott Management Corp, said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30-31 cents per share on revenue of $284 million to $285 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $273.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

