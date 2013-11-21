Buyout shop Riverside raising first credit fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Riverside Company, a private equity firm that invests in small and mid-sized companies, is raising its first credit-focused fund that will provide strategic capital to growing businesses.

The Strategic Capital Fund, which will take minority-only positions, is Riverside’s first non-buyout fund.

The firm is launching this fund to tap investment opportunities in companies where the owner does not want to give up control and wants to avoid the dilutive effects of a significant buyout, Pam Hendrickson, Riverside’s chief operating officer, told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The fund will invest multiple forms of junior capital, Hendrickson said. Capital could be provided via all preferred shares or a combination of debt, warrants and/or payment-in-kind securities.

Riverside, a lower middle market specialist, will focus the fund on small, owner-operated businesses with between $5 million and $15 million in Ebitda.

Hendrickson said Riverside bridged a gap in its product offering with the Strategic Capital Fund, as it did with its microcap strategy to invest in even smaller companies than its flagship North American Fund could do.

“The name says it all: this is capital which owner/entrepreneurs can use for strategic initiatives like buying out a partner, launching a new product or expanding geographically without significantly diluting themselves,” she said.

Capital structures will vary based on the needs of the entrepreneur and the return requirements of the fund’s limited partners, but will generally combine a debt structure with some form of equity.

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on acquiring growing businesses valued at up to $250 million (200 million euro in Europe).