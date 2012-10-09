Saudi's Riyad Bank third-quarter profit up 5.8 percent, misses forecasts

RIYADH (Reuters) - Riyad Bank 1010.SE posted a 5.8-percent rise in its third quarter profits due to higher total operating income, it said on Tuesday, missing analyst forecasts.

Riyad Bank, the kingdom’s third-largest listed bank by market capitalization, reported net earnings of 840 million riyals ($224 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 794 million riyals in the same period last year.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average profit of 860 million riyals.