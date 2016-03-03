FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Live Video: Watch Mitt Romney on the 2016 White House race at 11:30 a.m. EST
March 3, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Live Video: Watch Mitt Romney on the 2016 White House race at 11:30 a.m. EST

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 
 

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Watch former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney give a high-profile press conference, during which he is expected to deliver a rebuke of his party’s 2016 front-runner, Donald Trump.

Romney’s appearance comes on the day Trump is scheduled to debate his remaining Republican rivals, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich in Detroit.

