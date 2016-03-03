Live Video: Watch Mitt Romney on the 2016 White House race at 11:30 a.m. EST

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Watch former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney give a high-profile press conference, during which he is expected to deliver a rebuke of his party’s 2016 front-runner, Donald Trump.

Romney’s appearance comes on the day Trump is scheduled to debate his remaining Republican rivals, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich in Detroit.

RELATED NEWS:

On Republican debate day, 2012 nominee Romney to rebuke Trump

SLIDESHOW: Christie for Trump

SLIDESHOW: Super Tuesday



Ever think you could win a presidential election? Give it a try with this app. Download from iTunes