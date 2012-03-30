UK singer Robbie Williams to be father: website

British singer Robbie Williams arrives on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Cars 2" in Munich July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Robbie Williams and his partner Ayda are expecting a baby, he said on his website on Friday.

Williams, 38, said the baby was expected later this year.

“We’ve seen scans and cried ... looked at babies in commercials and teared up ... the nursery is already planned,” he wrote in his official blog, adding that he couldn’t wait “to be a daddy”.

According to British tabloids, Williams, who rose to fame in boy band Take That, married actress Ayda Field at his Beverly Hills home in 2010.

After leaving Take That he forged a successful solo career and signed one of the world’s biggest music deals with EMI in 2002.

In October he announced he was switching labels to record his next studio album with Universal Music.

The singer, best know for hits like “Angels” and “Let Me Entertain You”, has won more BRIT awards -- Britain’s top music prizes -- than any other act.