FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robbins & Myers second quarter tops Street; shares up
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 27, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 6 years ago

Robbins & Myers second quarter tops Street; shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Robbins & Myers Inc’s RBN.N quarterly results topped market expectations, as the maker of oil and gas drilling equipment gained from strong demand, sending its shares up 8 percent after the bell.

“We continue to see strong end-market demand in the energy sector, with any weakness attributable to low natural gas prices being offset with demand in the oil sector,” Chief Executive Peter Wallace said in a statement.

The company -- which serves the energy, pharmaceutical and industrial markets -- raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $3.40 and $3.60 per share from $3.00 to $3.20 per share.

Analysts were expecting Robbins & Myers to earn $3.20 per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $38.1 million, or 84 cents a share, from $12.9 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of 75 cents a share.

Sales rose 40 percent to $255.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $238.8 million.

Revenue from Robbins & Myers’ larger energy services segment jumped 61 percent to $167.8 million.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company’s shares rose to $49.30 in extended trade. They closed at $45.83 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.