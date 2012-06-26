FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robbins & Myers sees fourth-quarter profit below Street
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 26, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Robbins & Myers sees fourth-quarter profit below Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas drilling equipment maker Robbins & Myers Inc RBN.N posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on an increase in drilling, but forecast fourth-quarter earnings below Street estimates.

Robbins & Myers, which serves the energy, pharmaceutical and industrial markets, said its short-term outlook was more cautious due to overall concerns around global economic growth and the impact on crude oil prices.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share to $1.00 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $44.2 million, or $1.02 per share, from $71 million, or $1.54 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 92 cents per share from continuing operations.

Sales grew 12 percent to $266.3 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $267.2 million.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company’s shares closed at $41.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.