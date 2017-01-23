Robeco names Graham Elliot head of APAC, Middle East distribution

(Reuters) - Dutch money manager Robeco appointed Graham Elliot as head of Asia Pacific and Middle East distribution.

Elliot, based in Hong Kong, will focus on institutional and wholesale distribution businesses in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and the Middle East.

Elliot, who has over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, joined Robeco in 2011 as country manager and head of sales for the Middle East and Africa.

He was the chief executive of BNP Paribas Investment Partners Middle East before joining Robeco.