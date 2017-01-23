FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Robeco names Graham Elliot head of APAC, Middle East distribution
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 23, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 7 months ago

Robeco names Graham Elliot head of APAC, Middle East distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch money manager Robeco appointed Graham Elliot as head of Asia Pacific and Middle East distribution.

Elliot, based in Hong Kong, will focus on institutional and wholesale distribution businesses in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and the Middle East.

Elliot, who has over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, joined Robeco in 2011 as country manager and head of sales for the Middle East and Africa.

He was the chief executive of BNP Paribas Investment Partners Middle East before joining Robeco.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.