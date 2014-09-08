FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch says has informed Brazil regulator about cartel
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 8, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Bosch says has informed Brazil regulator about cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. Germany's Bosch, one of the world's biggest auto parts suppliers, said sales were subdued in the first quarter, reflecting a stagnant European economy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT/TOKYO (Reuters) - Auto supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] said it had approached antitrust authorities in Brazil after an internal investigation revealed it had been operating a cartel in spark plugs together with Japan’s NGK Spark Plug Co.

“We have reported ourselves to the authorities,” a spokesman for Bosch said on Monday. Bosch said it could not reveal further details given the ongoing nature of the investigations.

NGK declined to comment.

German daily Handelsblatt had reported that Bosch had contacted regulators about its activities in Brazil.

Last month the U.S. Department of Justice said NGK Spark Plug had agreed to plead guilty and pay a $52.1 million criminal fine over its role in fixing prices and rigging bids for contracts to supply spark plugs and other automotive parts.

Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.