Recovering 'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts sets return
February 7, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Recovering 'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts sets return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts will rejoin the ABC morning television show on February 20 after treatment for a rare blood disorder, the show said on Thursday.

Roberts’ doctors deemed her healthy enough to return to work five months after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat myelodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disorder triggered by treatment for breast cancer five years ago.

“I‘m excited to rejoin my wonderful ‘GMA’ family,” Roberts, 52, said in a note posted online on Thursday. “I‘m also looking forward to thanking YOU ... for your many prayers and well wishes. Your compassion has been an enormous source of comfort to me and my family.”

Roberts will begin appearing on an abbreviated schedule and eventually return to working five days a week, co-anchor Sam Champion said on the show.

Roberts revealed her illness in June and started medical leave in August.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Cynthia Osterman

