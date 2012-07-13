FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robinsons Land says in talks with Okada on Philippines casino deal
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

Robinsons Land says in talks with Okada on Philippines casino deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Robinsons Land Corp (RLC.PS) said on Friday it was in talks with the group of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada on a casino project in Manila.

Robinsons Land, the property development arm of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc (JGS.PS), said no definitive agreements have yet been reached with Okada.

Okada owns Universal Entertainment 6425.0S, which plans to build a $2 billion casino-resort complex near Manila Bay due to open in 2014.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.