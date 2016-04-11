Roche says FDA fast tracks atezolizumab in specific type of lung cancer

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for atezolizumab for treating people with a specific type of lung cancer.

The designation covers treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease expresses the protein PD-L1 as determined by an FDA-approved test, and who have progressed on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Roche had announced last month that the FDA had also granted priority review for atezolizumab for the treatment of some people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.