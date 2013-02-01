FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK cost agency rejects drugs from AstraZeneca, Bristol and Roche
#Health News
February 1, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

UK cost agency rejects drugs from AstraZeneca, Bristol and Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it was not able to recommend a new diabetes drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, and has asked for more information from the companies.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has been considering Forxiga, or dapagliflozin, as an add-on therapy for use with other medicines, including insulin.

NICE, which decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health service, also said it had issued draft guidance not recommending Roche’s Avastin for ovarian cancer. The agency has already rejected Avastin in other tumor types.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

