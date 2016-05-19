FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche breast cancer drug Perjeta rejected by UK cost agency
#Health News
May 19, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Roche breast cancer drug Perjeta rejected by UK cost agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this January 22, 2016 file illustration photo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Roche’s breast cancer drug Perjeta, or pertuzumab, has been turned down for use on Britain’s state health service, making it the latest in a number of pricey new cancer treatments deemed not to offer value for money.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said in draft guidance on Friday that it could not recommend the drug as a good use of NHS resources because of uncertainties about its long-term benefits.

Perjeta is designed for use in combination with chemotherapy and Roche’s older drug Herceptin, or trastuzumab, before breast cancer surgery to shrink the cancer so that it becomes operable.

“In order to be able to recommend pertuzumab as an addition to trastuzumab and chemotherapy, the committee needed to have more evidence of its long-term clinical benefits, particularly its impact on overall survival,” said Andrew Dillon, NICE chief executive.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
