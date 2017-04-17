FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's emicizumab hemophilia drug shows positive results with children
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Health News
April 17, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 4 months ago

Roche's emicizumab hemophilia drug shows positive results with children

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014. To match special report USA-FDA/CASESRuben Sprich/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG's emicizumab drug for treating hemophilia A showed positive interim results in a phase III study with children with inhibitors to clotting protein factor VIII, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Roche is hoping to win a slice of the $11 billion-a-year hemophilia drug market with the drug, also known as ACE910 and designed to compete with more traditional treatments from Novo Nordisk and Shire.

Roche's drug is being closely watched because it could change the way the disease is treated.

Hemophilia patients, whose blood does not clot properly, need life-saving infusions of clotting factors, but development of inhibitors in many of those being treated can interfere with efforts to control their bleeding.

"At this interim analysis after a median of 12 weeks of treatment, emicizumab prophylaxis showed a clinically meaningful reduction in the number of bleeds over time," Roche said in a statement.

Roche said managing hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII was especially challenging for children and their caregivers because bleeding was difficult to control and current treatments required frequent intravenous infusions.

Roche published encouraging data on the drug in December from a phase III study with adults.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by John Stonestreet

