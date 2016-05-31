FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's MabTherea shot gets EU OK for chronic lymphocytic leukemia
#Health News
May 31, 2016 / 5:30 AM / in a year

Roche's MabTherea shot gets EU OK for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche has received European approval for an injectable form of antibody therapy MabThera for people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, the company said on Tuesday.

The European Commission approved the injection for people with previously untreated and relapsed/refractory forms of the disease.

“MabThera SC provides patients with significantly faster treatment administration and the opportunity to enjoy more time outside the clinical setting compared to intravenous delivery of the medicine,” Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

