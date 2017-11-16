FDA approves Roche hemophilia drug Hemlibra

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Roche’s Hemlibra for hemophilia suffers, a new medicine the Swiss drugmaker is counting on to help it offset eroding sales of its older medicines that have begun going off patent.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The U.S. regulator approved the drug, also known as ACE910 or emicizumab, as a once-weekly injection for adults and pediatric patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

The medicine will carry a boxed warning that blood clots were seen in patients who were given rescue treatment to treat bleeds for 24 hours while taking Hemlibra.‍​