7 months ago
Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit: Bloomberg
January 31, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 7 months ago

Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014.Ruben Sprich/File Photo

(Reuters) - Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg also reported. bloom.bg/2knSjG5

The Swiss drugmaker had said last year that it has no plans to sells its diabetes testing business.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division, while Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) sold its diabetes business to KKR (KKR.N) and Panasonic (6752.T) in 2015, for $1.1 billion.

Roche was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Richard Lough

