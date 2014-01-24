FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche says EU panel backs lymphatic cancer drug for approval
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 24, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Roche says EU panel backs lymphatic cancer drug for approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drug company Roche said on Friday a European Union committee recommended its MabThera subcutaneous treatment for patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Roche said the opinion of the EU Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was based primarily on data from a phase III study, with a final decision from the European Commission expected in coming months.

The Commission generally follows committee recommendations, though it is not obliged to.

MabThera is a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and is currently delivered by an intravenous infusion which takes 2-1/2 hours to complete.

In contrast, the new MabThera subcutaneous formulation can be delivered over approximately five minutes, Roche said.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.