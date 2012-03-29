FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche may raise bid again if Illumina engaged: source
#Deals
March 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

Roche may raise bid again if Illumina engaged: source

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Roche ROG.VX would be open to further raising its bid for Illumina (ILMN.O) above its latest $51 a share offer, if the U.S. gene sequencing company engaged in talks and Roche saw more value in its business, a source familiar with the situation said.

Earlier in the day, Roche raised its bid for Illumina to $6.7 billion to win over shareholders ahead of a key vote on April the 18th to renew Illumina’s board members.

But Roche is facing opposition from Illumina’s second-largest shareholder Baillie Gifford which owns over 11 percent of the company, the source and several shareholders said.

Roche and Illumina were not available for comment.

Reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Douwe Miedema.

