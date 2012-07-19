FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
July 19, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 5 years

Roche gets U.S. approval for insulin pump system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance for Roche’s new interactive insulin pump system for diabetics, the Swiss drugmaker said.

The system combines a blood glucose meter with an insulin pump which can exchange data in both directions via wireless technology and allows the insulin pump to be operated remotely, Roche said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The FDA clearance was the second for a diabetes product this year for Roche, the world leader in the blood glucose monitoring market with its Accu-Chek brand. In January, the FDA approved a new Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring system.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell

