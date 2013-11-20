FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says Kadcyla wins European approval
#Health News
November 20, 2013 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Roche says Kadcyla wins European approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen at a plant in the central Swiss village of Rotkreuz November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Wednesday its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, had been approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February.

Kadcyla treats patients with late-stage disease whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known as HER2.

It works by attaching Herceptin to a drug called DM1, developed by ImmunoGen, which interferes with cancer cell growth. ImmunoGen will receive a $5 million milestone payment from Roche following the approval.

(This story corrects to remove reference to Japan approval from the third paragraph)

Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens

